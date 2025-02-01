Another Big DJTSuccess: Venezuela Takes Back Their Criminals

The Trump administration must have worked out a deal with Dictator Maduro. That’s a surprise. Maduro will even pay for transportation back home.

“It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua.

“Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back. We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!”

