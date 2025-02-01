Tariffs, DOGE, Arabs & Gazans News

The following news comes via the biased New York Times. We took out the biased language. It’s only news.

Tariffs

[The US has become a money laundering haven. Most of the fentanyl is coming through Canada and Mexico. Transnational crime is a problem for all three nations, but it’s worse in Canada and Mexico before it enters the US supply chain. Donald Trump has taken a stance you may or may not agree with but something has to happen.]

Canada

According to two Canadian officials, the United States government has notified the Canadian government that goods exported to the United States will be subject to a 25 percent tariff, with a lower rate of 10% for Canadian oil.

According to two senior Canadian government officials, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, is planning to respond to the tariffs Saturday evening.

Mexico

Nearly a billion dollars of commerce and more than 15,000 trucks roll over the line every day just a quarter mile from one worker’s office, binding the economies of the United States and Mexico together.

One worker said that years of economic integration under a free trade deal has created “interdependencies and relationships that you don’t always understand and measure until something goes wrong.”

[Trump says the US is on the losing end, and he wants it to be fair.]

DOGE Gets Into Payment Systems

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave representatives of the Department of Government Efficiency full access to the federal payment system late on Friday, according to three people familiar with the change. Elon Musk and the team he is leading now have a powerful tool to monitor and potentially limit government spending.

This is after career civil servant David Lebryk refused to follow President Trump’s executive order. [Lebryk was fired for disobeying an order.]

Arabs Don’t Want Gazans

Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab nations declined Donald Trump’s request to take Gazans. [No one wants them. However, Biden and Democrats tried to take them all here. Many did come through the open borders or as refugees.]

The Arab nations claimed that any plan that encouraged the “transfer or uprooting of Palestinians from their land” would threaten stability in the region and “undermine the chances of peace and coexistence among its people.

