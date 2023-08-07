Man Beats Elderly Woman, Leaves Shoe Tread Prints on Her Face

Police arrested a suspect named Donovan Anderson who beat a 71-year-old woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday. The victim was severely beaten about the head and face. When police found the victim, she had “shoe tread prints on her face” and was unable to speak.

Witnesses, who saw a man beating her, were rendering aid to the woman.

Anderson was caught nearby. He said he beat her because he didn’t like something she said.

“We believe the victim had just gotten off the bus and was walking to her house when the attack happened,” police added. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

