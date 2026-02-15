$10,000 Bounties to Kill ICE Agents, They Put Air Tags on Their Vans

Nick Shirley interviewed an ICE agent in Chicago who told him that there are bounties of $2,000 to $10,000 to kidnap or kill federal officers. Agents are finding Apple AirTags on their vehicles.

AirTags are usually used to find your keys, and now the gangs, anarchists, communists, and dupes are using them to track agents.

He said the danger is worse in Chicago than LA. That could be because of the governor and mayor.

Nick Shirley interview with ICE in Chicago reveals that bounties for killing federal officers are being made If people murder federal officers they can get between $2,000-$10,000 per kill Officers are finding Apple Air Tags on their vehicles, they’re being tracked pic.twitter.com/ga3DCU4ngK — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 15, 2026

The benevolent, humanitarian, so-called caring left are not generally taking care of the people they brought into the country. The gangs usually get the hotels. Children like those in the next clip have been living in tents on the street for two years.

This family from Columbia said it’s 100 times better in Columbia. The family are clearly not asylum seekers and should consider taking the offer of free plane fare to return home. They seem to just want a better life, but they are burdening themselves and will burden the US welfare system.