Pope Leo’s Lenten Message Could Be a Trump Slam

Pope Leo XIV issued his Lenten message, which appears to criticize President Trump’s language. I’m not convinced he isn’t also referring to the language from the Left. It’s not clear. However, the Daily Beast and other publications are putting words in his mouth.

Pope Leo is against war, and he should be. He supports the suffering Gazans, and that’s what religious leaders will say. The Pope is also very supportive of immigration, perhaps illegal immigration.

He thinks ICE was too brutal, ignoring what the radicalized mobs did to ICE agents and how they were turned into a mob by mayors and governors.

We have to keep in mind that the Pope is a religious leader and not a politician. The Left also likes to twist what he says.

What the Pope has never said is that we can’t detain and deport the invaders who came in under Joe Biden, and we are grateful for that.

His Lenten message is viewed as a veiled criticism of President Trump. There is room to criticize President Trump’s language. However, the Pope would be far more successful with President Trump if he also criticized Democrats, who call the President, ICE, and Trump supporters Nazis, Gestapo, and Hitler, and lie about what the Republican Party is.

Generally, he isn’t woke or getting too political.

Excerpt from His Lenten message:

“In this regard, I would like to invite you to a very practical and frequently unappreciated form of abstinence: that of refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbor. Let us begin by disarming our language, avoiding harsh words and rash judgment, refraining from slander, and speaking ill of those who are not present and cannot defend themselves.

“Instead, let us strive to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates, in the media, and in Christian communities. In this way, words of hatred will give way to words of hope and peace.”

He might be referring to President Trump’s generalized comments about Somalis. However, even if they don’t have fraud operations on a grand scale, more than 80% live off welfare. And it’s not only them.

Immigration shouldn’t destroy the native population, which includes every person here legally.

52% of legal immigrants take some form of welfare.

59% of illegal immigrants use some form of welfare.

70% of the welfare we hand out goes to foreigners, including illegals.

70% of Hispanic immigrants are on welfare. That means 7 out of 10 who come over here are on welfare.

37% of Nicaragua’s GDP comes from US remittances. That means they come here, and they get free taxpayer money from us. And they send it back, and that’s what’s growing that country.

In Honduras, 27% of its GDP comes from remittances.

In Guatemala, 19% of the economy is funded by the American taxpayers.

50.2% of naturalized households are utilizing major welfare programs.

In Mexico, it’s only 3 to 5% of their GDP.

This is not sustainable, and certainly not sustainable with open borders and amnesty. Welfare must be cut.

In any case, we have Pope Leo’s brother locked up on the Republican side. At least he was in December.

Who knows how Pope Leo votes?

HILARIOUS: Trump welcomes Pope Leo’s brother, Louis, to Mar-a-Lago and drops a classic: “You know why I like him? When the Pope was selected, they showed a picture of him standing in front of a house with ‘MAGA’ all over it. I said, ‘I love this guy!’”pic.twitter.com/7RnHWkPiFZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 30, 2025

The Pope seems fine with his brother. He knows his brother is a big Trump supporter.