Massie & Khanna List Buffoonery: 4 of the 6 Had Nothing, Nada, Zip, Zilch to Do With Epstein

Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna made a widely publicized announcement of revealing the names of six “wealthy, powerful men that the DoJ hid” in the Epstein Files.

They made a scene and damaged the reputations of a mechanic and an IT manager.

Four of the men named by the two were only in the Epstein files because they were in a photo lineup used by the SDNY during the Epstein investigation. Nothing else links them to Epstein.

The Guardian reports that the Department of Justice revealed that four of the men Khanna named have no apparent connection to Epstein. They were in the DNY photo lineup.

Khanna and Massie said the names were unlawfully redacted. Massie bragged about making the DoJ remove the redactions that included 20 names with dates of birth and photos, including those of Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend/procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

Two of the six men Khanna mentioned are Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati billionaire and businessperson who has since resigned as CEO of DP World, and Leslie Wexner, a billionaire retail magnate. The other four names did not appear to have any public profiles.

Wexner is about 88 years of age and dumped Epstein, his former financial advisor, in 2007. There is no evidence against him. I don’t know anything about the Sultan.

A spokesperson for Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, told the Guardian that the file was a photo lineup used by the SDNY for investigative purposes.

“Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep Thomas Massie forced the unmasking of completely random people selected years ago for an FBI lineup—men and women. These individuals have nothing to do with Epstein or Maxwell,” the spokesperson told the Guardian.

After Khanna was asked for a response, he posted on X that “I wish DoJ had provided that explanation earlier instead of redacting and then unredacting their names. They have failed to protect survivors, created confusion for innocent men, and have protected rich and powerful abusers. We must have full transparency and the truth.”

Are you kidding me? How stupid do they think we all are? They damage people’s reputations and then blame the DoJ? Khanna and Massie would never have accepted that explanation from the DoJ. Maybe they should have asked questions before their very public and reckless announcement?