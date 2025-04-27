100,000 Irish Fight for Their Sovereignty

M Dowling
Reportedly, 100,000 Irish marched to take their country back. Their issue is the invasion by disparate people fostered by their corrupt elites. The foreigners are bringing in some crime and a very different culture, destroying their country’s character.

“Hello, everyone in Ireland. April 26th, 2025 – A big day here for our country. A historic month for Ireland since 1916,” McGregor said.

“Over 100 years ago, our brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live free today. So let us remind ourselves why we are here. And also why we are not here.

“In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting. Have a great, peaceful, and productive day, everyone! Let your voice be heard. The correct way.”

Conor McGregor has been outspoken and taken a leadership role. He’d like to be President, but his background might hold him back.

If elected, McGregor will deport the foreigners and restore Ireland’s sovereignty. Ireland has a voting system that could make it impossible.

Trump warned the EU during his first term.

It was an enthusiastic crowd.

The Irish had taken one too many beatings.


