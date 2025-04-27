100,000 Irish Fight for Their Sovereignty

Reportedly, 100,000 Irish marched to take their country back. Their issue is the invasion by disparate people fostered by their corrupt elites. The foreigners are bringing in some crime and a very different culture, destroying their country’s character.

Well done Ireland . Look at that turnout pic.twitter.com/A7jBG0fCy6 — (@jomickane) April 26, 2025

❌BREAKING❌

The Irish have risen

If you're a follower from outside Ireland, please share this and show Britain, Europe, the world that Ireland is fighting back against the mass migrant plantation of Ireland

The fighting Irish are rising ☘️☘️

The fighting Irish are rising ☘️☘️

“Hello, everyone in Ireland. April 26th, 2025 – A big day here for our country. A historic month for Ireland since 1916,” McGregor said.

“Over 100 years ago, our brave men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live free today. So let us remind ourselves why we are here. And also why we are not here.

“In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting. Have a great, peaceful, and productive day, everyone! Let your voice be heard. The correct way.”

Conor McGregor has been outspoken and taken a leadership role. He’d like to be President, but his background might hold him back.

In the heart of sacrifice, I stand and speak for those who fought, and for those still fighting. Have a great, peaceful, and productive day everyone! Let your voice be heard. The correct way! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WW9R5I2Cwb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2025

If elected, McGregor will deport the foreigners and restore Ireland’s sovereignty. Ireland has a voting system that could make it impossible.

BREAKING NEWS Conor McGregor: “If I become president of Ireland, I will deport all illegal immigrants and foreign criminals. There will be no Palestinian or other flags, only the Irish flag will be raised on Irish soil!” pic.twitter.com/wxYfKqy050 — Radio Europe (@RadioEuropes) April 26, 2025

Trump warned the EU during his first term.

The Irish are rising and are fighting back Ireland is our country, the indigenous Irish people’s homeland. Irish patriots are now fighting back against mass unvetted migration. Saturday, 2pm, thousands will protest in Dublin and say “send them home”

Follow us for video… pic.twitter.com/XjMBXM66pA — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) April 25, 2025

It was an enthusiastic crowd.

If you're a follower from outside Ireland, please share this: show Britain, Europe, the world that Ireland is rising We are fighting back against mass migration and population replacement of our country ☘️ It would bring a tear to a glass eye.

God bless Ireland!

God bless Ireland! … pic.twitter.com/jh91roRQKZ — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) April 28, 2024

“Get them out”, “get them out”

The chants, the protest, the fight is on!

"Get them out", "get them out"

The chants, the protest, the fight is on!

The Irish had taken one too many beatings.

BREAKING: Investigation underway after 14-yr-old Irish boy beaten in broad daylight in Dundalk.

The migrants beat the chap senseless.

Read more here:

https://t.co/nzRRr5sThj — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) April 25, 2025

For our international friends, you might think Ireland is full of beautiful Irish women, friendly and safe atmosphere and good craic.

In reality, sadly, this is central Dublin, Talbot St this afternoon.

Not an Irish person in sight, migrants everywhere. Foreign languages only.… pic.twitter.com/HOwmxB4tZ8 — TheLiberal.ie (@TheLiberal_ie) April 25, 2025

