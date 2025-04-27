NBC: Trump’s “Bloodbath” at DoJ Civil Rights Division

NBC News quoted a DoJ lawyer in the leftist civil rights division. He said the changes in priorities have been a “Bloodbath.”

“It’s been a complete bloodbath,” said a senior Justice Department lawyer in the division. He spoke anonymously.

They aren’t allowed to use the word “bloodbath,” are they?

Remember when they took Trump’s use of the word out of context? They did it to rile up the people against him.

CNN’s Jennings slams his own network for allowing Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ comment to be taken out of context | Fox News Jennings argued that Trump’s rhetoric is being mischaracterized ‘every day on this network’ CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings blamed his own network… pic.twitter.com/vuhJdwvmtd — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) September 18, 2024

Now, NBC News has it in a headline!

Harmeet Dhillon Redirects from Crazy Woke

Ms. Dhillon transferred career managers elsewhere and sent out memos transforming the department.

Mrs. Dhillon is Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump’s hand-picked head of the division, Harmeet Dhillon, issued a series of memos outlining priorities that are a 180 from previous priorities by Democrats and RINOs.

Some resigned in frustration.

Dhillon is eradicating WOKE following Trump’s Executive Orders. They include “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” and “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling.”

Imagine not being able to live with that? You have to be some kind of crazy.

The Civil Rights lawyers have a different reality.

Ken Dilanian at NBC News writes:

“These documents appear to have been created in a vacuum completely divorced from reality,” the former official said. “The division can only enforce statutes that have been passed by Congress, and these orders seem to contemplate division attorneys executing work that fundamentally departs from the division’s long-standing mission.”

“Every presidential administration has its own policy priorities,” said Stacey Young, who spent 18 years in the division before resigning in January, “but I don’t think there’s any precedent for an administration almost completely refocusing the civil rights division’s enforcement priorities the way this one has.”

“The loss is truly hard to quantify,” added Young, who co-founded Justice Connection, a group now trying to highlight Trump administration changes to the Justice Department. “Vital civil rights work is not going to get done.”

“They are withdrawing everything we’ve done and taking the opposite side on voting rights, for example,” said a recently departed Civil Division lawyer. “This is not ‘Oh, we want to do more religion cases’ or ‘We don’t want to do creative redlining cases.’ This is abandoning everything that we have done in the past. They are actively anti-civil rights. This didn’t happen in Trump 1.”

Their idea of voting rights dates back to 1964, and it’s not relevant in 2025. Males in female sports, locker rooms, and prisons is nuts. Indoctrinating children is evil.

