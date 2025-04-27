Labor Dept. Warns Governors: No Unemployment Benefits to Illegals

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) warned governors across the U.S. and overseas territories to prevent illegal migrants from claiming unemployment benefits. They will risk losing federal grants.

“[I]t is critical that we ensure American taxpayer dollars do not go towards encouraging or rewarding illegal immigration to the United States,” Lori Chavez-DeRemer, United States Secretary of Labor, wrote in a letter dated April 24 to each governor.

She tweeted that Unemployment benefits are not a handout for those in our country illegally.

Sen. Mike Lee tweeted in response. “Amen! Federal benefits are for U.S. citizens. Pass the America First Act!”

Congress is AWOL, and none of this will be permanent. They are enshrining nothing of the American First agenda into law.

