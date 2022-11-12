1,048 Absentee Ballots Not Mailed to Cobb County

The ACLU’s lawsuit sought to make certain everyone got to vote.

The ACLU argues the changes in absentee ballots that were part of the controversial Senate Bill 202 put pressure on election officials.

Under the previous law, voters could request absentee ballots 180 days before the election, and the county could mail them 49 days before Election Day.

The new law states that ballots can be requested 78 days before an election and can’t be mailed until 29 days before Election Day.

Do they need more than 78 days? If people don’t receive the ballot, They should contact the Board of Elections. Why do they need half a year? Some people who didn’t receive it were out of state, and others were students.

These mail-in ballots shouldn’t be going out to able-bodied people.

THE EMBARRASSED CHAIR FOUND THAT A WORTHY EXCUSE

The Cobb County Board of Elections Chair also cited the reduced absentee ballot time frames as a factor.

“I am very disappointed that we have placed these voters in a position where they may not have an opportunity to cast their ballots in this general election,” Tori Silas said. “While human error was clearly a factor, I believe reduced time frames for the receipt of requests for and processing of absentee ballot provided under SB202, as well as the turnover in the Elections office, are also significant factors.”

Arrangements were made for everyone to vote.

The problem is more likely too many mail-in ballots and not having “only” 78 days to get a ballot and mail it back.