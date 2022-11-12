They’re Lying to You About Wind Energy

The wind industry promotes itself as better for the environment than traditional energy sources such as coal and natural gas. For example, the industry claims that wind energy reduces carbon dioxide emissions contributing to global warming.

As IER pointed out last week, The trade-off for reduced CO2 emissions is to injure, maim, and kill hundreds of thousands of birds yearly in clear violation of federal law.

“Another environmental trade-off concerns the materials necessary to construct wind turbines. Modern wind turbines depend on rare earth minerals mined primarily from China. Unfortunately, given federal regulations in the U.S. that restrict rare earth mineral development and China’s poor record of environmental stewardship, extracting these minerals imposes wretched environmental and public health impacts on local communities. It’s a story Big Wind doesn’t want you to hear.”

We are selling our country out to China by depending on solar and wind. Both rely on China for minerals.

“Wind turbines rely on magnets made from neodymium and dysprosium, rare earth minerals mined almost exclusively in China, which controls 95 percent of the world’s supply of rare earth minerals.”

Factories that popped up were haunting, according to Daily Mail reporter Simon Parry who traveled to China. They were mining neodymium. He found stench, dead animals, and sickened people. Sledge was pouring into the lakes. Just because it’s done far away, doesn’t mean it’s not destroying the environment.

WIND TURBINES – They are lying to you! This was a lake, but now its just kilometers of millions of tons of bubbling sludge, made up of toxic chemicals & radioactive waste! This is where they mine Neodymium! The main component in Wind turbines, for ‘clean’ energy! Wake up! pic.twitter.com/45ZGhCIRuz — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 11, 2022

THE CONCLUSION

“Wind energy is not nearly as “clean” and “good for the environment” as the wind lobbyists want you to believe. The wind industry is dependent on rare earth minerals imported from China, the procurement of which results in staggering environmental damages. As one environmentalist told the Daily Mail, “There’s not one step of the rare earth mining process that is not disastrous for the environment.” That the destruction is mostly unseen and far-flung does not make it any less damaging.

“All forms of energy production have some environmental impact. However, it is disingenuous for wind lobbyists to hide the impacts of their industry while highlighting the impacts of others. From illegal bird deaths to radioactive waste, wind energy poses serious environmental risks that the wind lobby would prefer you never know about. This makes it easier for them when arguing for more subsidies, tax credits, mandates and government supports.”

