11 Days Before He Died, Alex Pretti Might Have Spat at an Agent, Broken a Tail Light

Eleven days before he was shot to death on January 24th, Alex Pretti might have confronted federal agents in Minneapolis, spat at an agent, and damaged an agent’s vehicle.

A new video from January 13 shows a man identified by multiple online sources as Pretti approaching Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were blocking a street. He is seen shouting at agents and repeatedly kicking an agent’s vehicle, smashing the tail light.

The agent gets out of the car, grabs him, and pushes him to the ground to restrain him.

Pretti broke loose, and you can see a gun in his waistband.

The footage was obtained and filmed by The News Movement. In the video, the reporter mentions that the BBC analyzed the footage with facial recognition technology and confirms it is Pretti. However, the BBC denies it, and his identity still hasn’t been confirmed. However, it looks like him.

If it is him, he was looking for trouble and a fight with agents. Having a gun sends a message about his intent, whether people want to hear that or not.

Homeland Security is examining the footage.

I don’t have the equipment needed, but it looks like him: the clothes, the baldness, hook nose, the beard, and the mustache. It’s sad to see. If it is him, he let his anger get the best of him. He was on a path of self-destruction if this is him.

This all seems to be accurate: