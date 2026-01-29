The SAVE Act Will Come Up for a Vote

Senate Majority Leader John Thune will bring the SAVE Act to the floor for a vote. The Act now includes photo ID to vote. The Act is needed, but it won’t pass unless Republicans kill the filibuster.

BREAKING: Leader John Thune says the SAVE Act will now require photo ID, in addition to U.S. citizenship, to vote in U.S. elections. pic.twitter.com/bCYMbWeDTs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2026

Also, there was a raid at the Fulton County, Georgia, election office as part of an investigation into 2020 election fraud. They seized documents, phones, and computers.

“It’s likely the FBI and DOJ presented credible evidence [of fraud] to the judge.”