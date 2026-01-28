This Is Why Democrats Fight for Criminal Illegal Aliens in the US

There is a cynical reason why Democrat leaders keep illegal aliens in the country. It is not for humanitarian reasons.

The net effect of increases in both legal and illegal immigration in the 2020 Census shifted 17 House seats and 17 Electoral College votes. It resulted in a net gain of 14 seats in blue states. Ten seats shifted from red states and four from battleground states.

It’s partly due to districts with high percentages of noncitizens who lean heavily Democrat.

“Of the 24 districts where one in five adults is not an American citizen, twenty were won by a Democrat in 2022. However, Democrats won in just five of the 54 districts where 98 percent of adults are citizens.”

Millions of illegal aliens flooded the country during the Biden presidency. An unknown number of non-citizens were flown into the country by the Biden administration and deposited in certain jurisdictions.

Increasingly, Democrats needn’t be concerned about persuading American voters. They’ve gained electoral votes by the addition of illegal immigrants. Most believe it’s deliberate.

However, according to the Wall Street Journal, if deportations continue at the current pace, blue states will lose up to six House seats.

Foreigners, many of whom hate us, will decide America’s future.

This is why Democrats love illegal immigration and why they open our borders, even to criminals and terrorists. It is why they fight so hard to keep every illegal alien in this country. They care only about power.

Also interesting is that the 11 states Kamala Harris won do not require voter ID.

The states and the District of Columbia are Colorado, New York, Vermont, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, and Illinois.