11 Iranians caught crossing the border into Arizona illegally

Eleven Iranian nationals crossed the border into Arizona illegally in February. The open border is a national security threat.

According to a CBP press release, agents encountered five women and six men from Iran traveling in a group on a bridge near San Luis, Ariz., around 6 p.m. After determining the group had crossed the international border unlawfully, U.S. border patrol agents transported them to Yuma Station for processing.

Iran is a sponsor of terror. Iran is a “special interest” country because of its terrorist activity.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had the most arrests of illegal crossers from Iran in the nation over the last two fiscal years, the release stated. In FY2020, eight Iranian nationals were arrested by Yuma agents, with just 14 apprehended in all other border sectors combined.

Joe Biden has canceled the Remain in Mexico policy, deportations, and the wall. And he restored the catch and release policy.

Jen Psaki didn’t even know the catch and release policy is back. She’s pathetic.

