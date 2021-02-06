Parler is coming back next week

Dan Bongino said on Fox News that Parler, the social media platform that was taken offline by Amazon after the Capitol riot, might come back next week. Dan Bongino told “Hannity” Thursday he thinks it might come back Monday. Bongino is a part-owner.

“We’re shooting for Monday,” said Bongino, who is also a Fox News contributor. “Monday looks good. Fingers crossed.”

This came a day after ex-CEO John Matze said he was terminated by the company’s board of directors last week. He was trying to stick with some privacy issues that Amazon and Apple didn’t like. They blamed Parler’s lack of proper screening for the riot, but most of the planning for the riot was carried out on Facebook.

A Parler insider told Fox News Thursday the delay was caused by new branding and changes occurring within the company for the sake of stability.

Amazon and Apple wanted them to add AI to root out ‘extremists,’ but Matze opposed it.

It’s good to see them coming back.

