11-year-old girl was one of 58 people shot in Chicago this weekend



















An 11-year-old girl was one of 58 people shot in Chicago over the weekend. She was shot in the back in a drive-by shooting and she is in serious condition. No suspects are in custody.



Of the 58 people who were shooting victims, five of them died. That’s an amazingly low fatality rate considering how many people were shot. Although other weekends have been deadlier, this weekend saw the most shootings so far this year.



To make matters worse (if that’s possible), most of the shootings occurred in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit by the unrelenting violence. Translation: black neighborhoods.



Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tried to put a good spin on the violence. “Even though you can look at a weekend or three weekends and say it’s up and down, … it’s overall trending in a significant downward trend,” he said of shootings and homicides from January to June 2021. I’m not buying it either.



Eight people were shot in a single incident on Sunday morning. Two gunmen in a car opened fire on the group at 4 a.m. as they stood on the sidewalk.



As is the case with most of the incidents, the victims are not named. The Chicago Sun*Times article did not indicate that there were suspects or arrests in any of the shootings.



Mayor Lightfoot and Police Superintendent Brown have previously made comments about their attempts to curb the violence, but to no avail. President Biden and Vice President Harris have been absolutely silent on the ongoing violence in the Windy City.



So, where is Black Lives Matter? Where are black civil rights leaders? No one has called for marches in Chicago to protest the violence. Can you blame them?



As I always say, it looks like black lives don’t matter. What other conclusion can you draw?







Image from: wgntv.com

