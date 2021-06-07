Chinese Communist Party wants your faceprint and fingerprints on TikTok



















The CCP wants your faceprints and your fingerprints. What could possibly go wrong? They have that notice in the TikTok fine print.

Just the News reported that the terms of service allow it to harvest “biometric identifiers and biometric information.”

Who reads those minutely-printed notices?

The extremely popular website, with the CCP as its overlords, has granted itself permission to collect users’ “biometric identifiers,” specifically fingerprints and faceprints, as part of a recently revised term-of-service arrangement.

We have known for some time that they are collecting billions of bites of information about us in a number of ways, including via TikTok. Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and then-President Trump tried to get it banned for that reason.

“Where required by law, we will seek any required permissions from you prior to any such collection,” the company added. [And you can trust commies to do that]

The new rule was first reported by TechCrunch on Thursday.

