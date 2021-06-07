Unanimous SCOTUS decision on amnesty for TPS



















The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that illegal immigrants living in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program are ineligible to apply to become permanent residents.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits TPS recipients from seeking green cards if they entered the country illegally.

The justices noted that federal law requires immigrants to have been “inspected and admitted or paroled” in the U.S. prior to seeking permanent residency.

Around 400,000 people from 12 countries living in the U.S. are TPS recipients, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

If they allow this, it will become another magnet for illegal immigration. Much of the world has ongoing disasters.

Not that this administration cares but the unanimous decisions coming out of SCOTUS are sending a message on [not] stacking the Court.

The first and ONLY Supreme Court opinion today is in Sanchez v. Mayorkas, a unanimous decision by Kagan holding that a TPS recipient who entered the U.S. unlawfully is not eligible under §1255 for LPR status merely because he has TPS. https://t.co/6W9WE6vLpx pic.twitter.com/fkHNitwyga — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 7, 2021

