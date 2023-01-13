113 Dems Vote with GOP to Ban Sale of Oil Reserves to China

Biden sold nearly one million barrels of oil from our emergency reserves to China six months ago. The Free Beacon exposed it. Six months later, 113 Democrats voted with every Republican to ban selling our reserves to China.

The bill received wide bipartisan backing, with a majority of House Democrats—113 of the 210 who voted—joining their Republican counterparts to support it.

Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve From China Act is a simple two-page bill. Interesting Yay votes of the 113:

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro

Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer

California Rep. Ro Khanna

It’s seen as a blow to Joe.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), who will chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee, introduced the bill because the SPR “is meant for true energy supply disruptions, like those caused by hurricanes and natural disasters, not to help China.”

McMorris Rodgers claimed selling the reserves “to China is a significant threat to our national security” by weakening our ability to respond to emergencies and strengthening “the oil reserves of our most dangerous geopolitical adversary: The Chinese Communist Party.”

It’s encouraging to see 113 Democrats care.

It heads for the Senate. It’s hard to imagine Biden will sign it even if the Senate votes for it.

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R., Texas) applauded the bill’s passing in a Thursday statement:

“The Biden administration’s anti-American energy agenda stamped out our energy independence and boosted our reliance on foreign oil, sending prices through the roof. We should not be selling emergency oil reserves to a geopolitical adversary, especially at a time when our country is facing an unprecedented energy crisis.”

