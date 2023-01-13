Lisa Marie Presley Has Died at Age 54

Fox News reports that Lisa Marie Presley, age 54, has died after suffering a medical event in her home. TMZ said she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla told People Magazine on Thursday.

“She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.”

She had been rushed to the hospital Thursday night in response to a not breathing call.

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globe awards Tuesday night with her mother Priscilla and was on hand to witness Austin Butler win the Globe for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

