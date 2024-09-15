CNN Nuked Kamala’s HQ Account for Lying About Trump-Vance

According to a CNN report, a social media account on X, titled “Kamala HQ,” which is run by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign, has been “repeatedly deceptive.”

Sadly, she has 1.3 million followers who read the nonstop lies on that account.

The report states that KamalaHQ has misleadingly clipped and incorrectly captioned videos to take shots at GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Some examples include taking out of context a Trump quote about immigration and misleadingly describing the “very fine people on both sides” comment from Trump about the Charlottesville rally.

The account typically goes after Trump and criticizes prominent figures who support the 45th president.

CNN described the account as an “irreverent attack dog.”

The face-checking report gave “eight examples of false or misleading video posts from the account since mid-August, including three from the latter part of this week.”

Some of the lies and misrepresentations of the account have been examined and disputed by an account called @KamalaHQLies.

