12 Democrat States File Suit in US Court of International Trade Against Trump

Democrats cannot let the tariffs succeed because it would be a significant win for Republicans, and they know they have global allies in the people who would now have to pay their fair share.

Thus, a dozen Democrat states, on April 23, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade over its recently announced tariffs.

The Story

The lawsuit argued that the tariff policies put in place by President Donald Trump earlier in April were subject to his “whims rather than the sound exercise of lawful authority.”

The order also challenges Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports to the United States from dozens of other countries starting July 9, as well as the president’s order that imposed 145 percent duties on Chinese goods. Also being challenged are Trump’s 10 percent baseline tariffs on most countries worldwide and his 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, both Democrats, are leading the case. Others joining the lawsuit include the Democratic attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont.

It names Trump, the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Peter Flores, and the U.S. government as defendants.

Gov. Newsom also sued on behalf of the state of California.

Additionally, a group of five companies sued.

Earlier this week, the Court of International Trade sided with the Trump administration, allowing it to maintain tariffs imposed on a group of small businesses for now. The court ruled that the firms suing had not demonstrated that new levies on imports would immediately harm them.

Opinion

They can’t seem to find a leader or play fair, so now they are going global to destroy Trump’s tariff agenda while corrupt judges in the US destroy his domestic agenda.

It’s another wasteful expense for taxpayers, and it lets the globalists know they have their support. Democrats want them to maintain the unfair trade balance that now costs the US $1 trillion a year. They also want to tie the administration up in lawsuits so nothing gets done.

Mostly, they want to make sure that President Trump fails.

Tariffs from around the world are destroying American manufacturing and the middle class.

The Trump administration has stated that the tariffs are necessary to bolster national security, counter what officials claim are unfair trade practices, and revive manufacturing in the United States.

Instead of working for Americans, Democrats focus on destroying the current elected administration. They must have the tariffs fail or they won’t win the House next year.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email