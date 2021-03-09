12 States Sue Biden Over Climate Executive Order









Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the 12 Republican attorneys are suing over the Jan. 20 order in which Mr. Biden reestablished the Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases. Biden directed it to attach a value to emissions reductions.

The group came up with an initial estimate of $9.5 trillion for the cost of U.S. carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions, according to the lawsuit. And those were 2019-2020 figures.

The states say Biden does not have the right to regulate the states [and with an executive order no less]. This is a states’ rights issue.

Prosecutors argued that the administration “did not have the authority to issue binding numbers.”

“The Biden Administration’s calculation of ‘social costs’ would justify imposing trillions of dollars in regulatory costs on the American economy every year to offset these supposed costs,” the lawsuit said.

“In practice, President Biden’s order directs federal agencies to use this enormous figure to justify an equally enormous expansion of federal regulatory power that will intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives — from their cars to their refrigerators and homes, to their grocery and electric bills,” according to the 46-page document.

The lawsuit against the president was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The other states on the filing were Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Expect a lot more lawsuits.

