Joe Biden worked for about 20 minutes today, went to a hardware store









Joe Biden did not take a lid today. He had a full schedule for him of about ten to twenty minutes. He went to a hardware store, appeared confused, and then left.

That’s it. That’s all he did.

A staff member in the store summarized what he told Joe, “I said we’re the oldest hardware store in D.C. I also say we are the greenest hardware store in America. We have two urban farms in our building…on our rooftop. But you’re not going to be able to see it from here, but if you want to give a wave…”

“I see ’em,” Biden said to observers above him. “Don’t jump, we need you,” he said, drawing laughs.

Biden then looked around confused with reporters shouting questions until he shuffled off.

Watch:

