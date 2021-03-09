NY Times says Biden’s keeping the migrant children in jails









The NY Times says Biden’s child detention camps are “jails.” The MSM, in general, isn’t bragging about the lovely shipping containers and tents any longer. They’re almost reporting honestly.

Nightime broadcast TV news doesn’t even mention the surge on the border.

As the minors pour in at triple the rate of only two weeks ago, the Times is calling the migrant camps – jails. He is said to be separating the children for weeks on end.

More than 1,360 of the children have been detained beyond the 72 hours permitted by law before a child must be transferred to a shelter, according to one of the documents, dated March 8. The figures highlight the growing pressure on President Biden to address the increased number of people trying to cross the border in the belief that he will be more welcoming to them than former President Donald J. Trump was.

The children are being held in facilities, managed by the Customs and Border Protection agency, that were built for adults. The border agency has been the subject of widespread criticism for the horrific conditions in its federal detention facilities, in which children are exposed to disease, hunger and overcrowding.

NBC News reports:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had 1,763 unaccompanied migrant children in its custody as of Tuesday, 625 of whom had been held more than 72 hours, the legal limit for holding children in CBP’s border processing facilities, according to internal CBP data obtained by NBC News. The data also showed that 95 of the 625 who had been waiting more than 72 hours for transfer to custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, were under 13 years old.

Biden has no intention of changing it either. He is lying to people and telling the public this is humane.

Meanwhile, Biden, the leader of the free world, worked for about ten minutes today. He went to a hardware store, that’s it.

Rich Lowry tweeted: Completely avoidable crisis that could be rolled back if the Biden team simply returned to the Trump policies that had established order at the border.

This is progressive leadership.

