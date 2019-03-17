120 Christians Killed in Nigeria in 3 Weeks, 90,000 Christians Killed in 2018

Radical Muslims, the Fulani, killed 120 Christians and burned 140 of their homes in three weeks in Nigeria, the Christian Post reported. While the media is outraged over a socialist they falsely describe as a conservative, who killed 49 in New Zealand, they have no interest in this tragedy.

Nigeria was a half-Christian, half-Muslim country. The Muslims have promised to wipe out the Christians and their administration is not protecting them.

THE MOST PERSECUTED GROUP

Christians are the most persecuted group in the world for the second year in a row, Fox News reported. About 90,000 were killed for their beliefs last year. From the report:

The upcoming report from Italian-based Center for Studies on New Religions, determined that 90,000 Christians were killed for their beliefs worldwide last year and nearly a third were at the hands of Islamic extremists like ISIS. Others were killed by state and non-state persecution, including in places like North Korea.

“U.S. policy has not had a strategy for specifically addressing the persecution of Christians,” Ryan Mauro, national security analyst for the Clarion Project, told FoxNews.com “For example, very few people are even aware that Iraqi Christians began organizing to defend themselves and needed our help.”

The study also found that as many as 600 million Christians were prevented from practicing their faith in 2016.

It is terrible what happened to the innocent people in the mosques in New Zealand, but it’s also terrible that Christians are being wiped out in what can only be described as a genocide.

Remember the ISIS slaughter of Christians.

