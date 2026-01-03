125 Congressional Democrats Want Immigrants Who Need Welfare

More than 125 congressional Democrats are pressing the Trump administration to scrap a proposed immigration rule they say could block green cards for immigrants who have used public benefits such as Medicaid or food assistance.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) warned the proposal could deter families from seeking health care and nutrition support their U.S.-citizen children are legally eligible for. He argued it would particularly harm children.

Espaillat said, “This proposal punishes families for caring for their children. It would scare parents away from health care, food assistance, and early education that U.S. citizen children are legally entitled to, putting kids at risk and destabilizing entire communities.”

The plan, advanced by the Department of Homeland Security, would undo a 2022 Biden-era rule that narrowly defined a “public charge” as someone primarily dependent on government cash assistance or long-term institutional care.

DHS said the current definition limits immigration officers’ ability to consider all allegedly relevant factors when assessing future reliance on public aid.

Giving immigration officers this freedom has been a disaster.

We’re getting people who are taking too much from the citizens. Citizens’ children aren’t getting the education they deserve. They’re not receiving the healthcare they should receive. America’s poor aren’t getting what they should get, so no, you should not allow people here who need welfare, not until we’ve taken care of all our poor.

Democrats know the answer is no. The plea is just a political ploy to keep the support of illegal aliens.