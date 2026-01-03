NYC Mayor Mamdani Canceled Mayor Adams Orders on BDS & ICE

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order on his first day in office that revokes all of former Mayor Eric Adams’s executive orders since his indictment.

Mamdani, who was sworn in as New York City mayor on Thursday, signed several executive orders on his first day, including one to rescind those issued by Adams since his September 2024 indictment, The Hill reported.

The indictment provides cover to abandon protections against radical groups and ban federal law enforcement from Rikers’ prison.

His first executive order reads, “All Executive Orders issued on or after September 26, 2024, and in effect on December 31, 2025, are hereby revoked.”

“That was a date that marked a moment when many New Yorkers decided politics held nothing for them,” Mamdani said.

Adams was the first New York mayor to be indicted by the Justice Department, and he was accused of taking money from Turkey to help facilitate a Turkish consulate in his city.

The DOJ under the Trump administration dropped the case last February.

Mamdani on Thursday also signed three executive orders regarding New York City’s housing crisis. Two of the orders establish task forces to speed up housing developments.

BDS Is Back

One of the revoked orders blocked all city agencies from divesting from Israel and the other expanded the definition of antisemitism to match the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition, which classifies some criticism of Israel as antisemitic.

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman, supported Mamdani’s move saying Adams’ executive orders “adopted a flawed and far too broad definition of antisemitism, and that prohibited city agencies from boycotting Israel.”

“That order violated New York City’s sanctuary laws, served no legitimate public safety purpose, and was a gift to the Trump administration’s cruel deportation agenda,” Lieberman said.

Mamdani deleted some interesting tweets.

ICE Banned from Rikers

Lieberman also said the organization backed his reversal of another Adams-era executive order, which had allowed federal immigration authorities into the city’s Rikers Island jail complex.

The illegal aliens sent to Rikers are the worst of the worst, and Mamdani is protecting them.

