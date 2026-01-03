US Strkes Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Captured & Flown Out

Mr. Trump said Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country during a large-scale strike by the US. The strikes followed months of U.S. military buildup in the region. The USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier and numerous other warships are positioned in the Caribbean.

The US struck Fuerte Tiuna -the main military base in Caracas, La Carlota – the main air base, El Volcan – the signal antenna, and La Guaira Port- a seaport on the Caribbean coast.

ITS HAPPENING IN VENEZUELA THE DISGUSTING COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP IS ON ITS KNEES GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA pic.twitter.com/o3TkAd6uqL — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 3, 2026

The Prelude

In recent weeks, the US seized two oil tankers off Venezuela, launched deadly strikes on more than 30 boats the administration says were carrying drugs, and struck the dock area where they loaded the boats with drugs.

The Trump administration has accused Maduro of drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations. Maduro denies it.

Maduro was most definitely behind the release of Tren de Aragua and other criminals into the US.

CBS reported that on Christmas Eve, Mr. Trump declined to specify his goal. However, he cautioned that if Mr. Maduro plays tough, it would be the last time he would be able to do so.

President Trump said in a Truth Social post early Saturday morning that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured. They were flown out of the country. He confirmed the US military strikes in Venezuela.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela, and its leader, Nicolas Maduro…” Mr. Trump wrote.

He said U.S. law enforcement was involved. However, he didn’t specify how or which agencies.

Reminder that Venezuela has deep ties to the Islamic regime in Iran and Hezbollah. They coordinated drug trafficking to the US, killing over 70,000 Americans. Maduro is an evil man, and it’s time for him to pay for his crimes. pic.twitter.com/M6Xa1QwiFr — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 3, 2026

Maduro Indicted for Narco Terrorism

Maduro was indicted in an American court for alleged narco terrorism in 2020. Mr. Trump said more details would be provided in a press conference at 11:00 AM Eastern Time at Mar-a-Lago.

The State Department warned Americans in Venezuela to shelter in place.

Was This Lawful?

Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Senator Mike Lee of Utah expressed their concern that there was no authorization to do this.

Sen. Lee spoke with Secretary of State Rubio and said he believes the actions were legal.

“He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody,” Lee said.

Just got off the phone with @SecRubio He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant… https://t.co/lXCxhPoKSZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026

Was opening our borders and letting Tren de Aragua set up bases throughout the country legal?

The Democrats and some Republicans will come after President Trump for this action.

The Venezuelan government has called on people to take to the streets to repudiate this imperialist attack. The statement said that President Nicolas Maduro had ordered all National Defense plans to be implemented. He declared a state of external disturbance.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Merchado told CBS News in mid-December she was absolutely supportive of President Trump’s strategy in the country.

“We, the Venezuelan people, are very grateful to him and to his administration because I believe he is a champion of freedom in this hemisphere,” she said.

At that time, the President was blowing up drug boats and seizing oil tankers.

However, here is her New Year’s Eve message:

El 2026 será el año de la consolidación de la Libertad de nuestra nación. Nuestro mensaje de fin de año para todos los venezolanos:@EdmundoGU pic.twitter.com/7VFlNVtEd1 — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) December 31, 2025

The Chinese delegation had met with Maduro that very day. It is a message to China. Savage!