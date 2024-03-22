13 Non-White Supremacists Attack Man in NYC Subway

Thirteen suspects can be seen clearly on video after they mugged a 19-year-old man, stealing his coat, sneakers, and cellphone. They are non-white supremacists.

When you witness the perpetrators of these crimes, it’s hard not to remember Mayor Adams hiring his brother to handle the white supremacists, of which there are none in New York City.

The incident happened on the northbound D train platform at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:15 a.m. The victim was approached by the group and was engaged in a conversation when he was assaulted, according to authorities.

The group then forcibly removed the victim’s coat, sneakers, and cellphone before fleeing the station, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West with minor injuries, according to authorities.

19-year-old man was mugged in NYC by a gang of THIRTEEN thugs on Wednesday. The victim was standing on the platform at the 59th Street Columbus Circle subway station when 13 thieves jumped him. They took his coat, sneakers and cellphone. White supremacy strikes again. pic.twitter.com/NNGwDxhbMQ — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 22, 2024

This goes on every day in New York City. It’s not only the subway.

Stabbing in Park Slope

Police have the man in custody allegedly behind a deadly Brooklyn deli stabbing that took the life of a 19-year-old who rejected his advances and hurt her twin last weekend.

Sources say 20-year-old Veo Kelly surrendered to police Friday morning, a day after his attorney indicated to police the man planned to end a nearly weeklong manhunt.

He went up to the girls, and when they rejected his advances, he stormed off, calling them names.

Samyia Spain and her sister, Sanyia, were among a group of friends and relatives at Slope Natural Plus in Park Slope when Kelly came back, cornered them, and stabbed Samiya in the chest and neck. She died. He also stabbed Saniya, who will be okay.

Related