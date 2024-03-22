Royal Family, Stricken with Cancer

Sources close to King Charles, 75, have told the media that it’s an open secret he has two years to live. He’s undergoing treatment and said he is willing to go through any treatment to get a few years. He wants to have a legacy.

Sarah, Duchess of York, has skin cancer.

Princess Kate had abdominal surgery. She explained in a video published today that it was due to cancer. She said she is undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

The future queen of England sat for the prepared video following a ridiculous kerfuffle over someone morphing her into a family photo.

The rumors since her surgery were ridiculous. It was obvious her surgery was serious. She wouldn’t have neglected her duties if she could have avoided it.

BREAKING: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, issues a new video confirming she has been diagnosed with cancer. pic.twitter.com/zNmnXeiQl3 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 22, 2024

