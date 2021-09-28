134 GOP ok defense bill with CRT, GND, and drafting women

















So, 134 Republicans voted today to pass a Defense Bill that included Critical Race Theory, the Green New Deal, and forcing women of 18 to register for the draft.

The House easily approved its $778 billion fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a bipartisan 316-113 vote Thursday night. Thirty-eight Democrats and 75 Republicans voted against the bill’s passage.

That’s pathetic.

I guess they have to replenish all the equipment they gave to the Taliban. The Taliban now has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85% of the nations in the world.

Republicans added meaningless requirements such as Cheney’s amendment establishing an independent commission to study lessons learned from the entire 20-year war. Cheney loves meetings.

The bill will cost about $8 trillion over ten years, more than double the socialist infrastructure bill. [Oh, but it will probably be zero dollars.]

We have so few sane politicians.

The NDAA is a policy bill, not a spending bill, meaning even if the final product has a top line of $778 billion, a separate appropriations bill with a matching dollar figure would also have to pass for the increase to become a reality. Still, the NDAA sets a benchmark for congressional budget talks going forward, The Hill reported.

They also restricted help to Saudi Arabia in their fight with the Houthis. They also removed sexual assault and related crimes from the chain of command, instead of creating special victims prosecutors. That’s a bad idea.

it will be considered by the full Senate in October.

