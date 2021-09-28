New Veritas clip: Kids don’t need COV vaccine — potential long-term side effects

















Project Veritas released the third video of its COVID vaccine investigative series today exposing two Johnson & Johnson officials who argue children do not need to take the COVID vaccine in part because of the potential long-term side effects.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Brandon Schadt, Johnson & Johnson Regional Business Lead: “It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”

Schadt: “Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine.”

Schadt: “It’s a kid, it’s a f*cking kid, you know? They shouldn’t have to get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine, you know?”

Schadt: “J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in.”

Justin Durrant, Johnson & Johnson Scientist: “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine], I didn’t tell you though.”

Durrant: “It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID.

Durrant: “Inconvenience [the unvaccinated] to the point where it’s like, ‘I might as well just f*cking do it [and take the COVID vaccine],’ you know what I’m saying?”

Durrant: “It’s almost like — you’re almost like a second-grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated…you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.”

Durrant: “If you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough… Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine]…That’s what we’re doing.”

You can watch the video here:

