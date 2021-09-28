Newsom signed a bill making Cali a permanent universal vote-by-mail state

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed a bill making universal vote-by-mail permanent in California. He treats our elections like Rwandans might.
He is enshrining ballot harvesting, unsecured drop boxes, and permanent vote-by-mail with no chain of custody in California’s election process.
There is no question that mail-in voting is easily breached by illegitimate ballots.
The state will mail ballots to all voters and whoever is at the address. These voter lists are inaccurate. Watch:
“Voters like having options for returning their ballot whether by mail, at a secure dropbox, a voting center or at a traditional polling station. And the more people who participate in elections, the stronger our democracy and the more we have assurance that elections reflect the will of the people of California,” California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a Democrat, said in a statement, KTLA reports.
Jeff Bezos banned mail-in voting at Amazon over “serious and systemic flaws”. France banned mail-in voting and voting machines.
Newsom signed 10 other voting-related bills on Monday, crafting them as part of an effort to expand voting rights and access. Anything that doesn’t make our voting laws loosey-goosey is voter suppression to a Democrat.
