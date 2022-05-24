14 Children, 1 Teacher Murdered in an Uvalde Texas Elementary

Salvador Ramos, age 18, shot and killed 14 children and a teacher in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos is dead. There are other injured in hospital.

The story is developing and information might change.

Ramos was allegedly a murder suspect and there was a bolo on his truck. Early reports also say he is in the country illegally.

Watch:


