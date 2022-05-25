Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp Win Their Primaries

By
M Dowling
-
1
724

Herschel Walker won his primary race for the Senate and Brian Kemp defeated David Perdue.

The key election for us is this one:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Anonymous
4 minutes ago

Nope. Not possible for Walker and Kemp to win in the same election. FRAUD. Kemp is a part of the fraud.

0
Reply