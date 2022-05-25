Herschel Walker and Brian Kemp Win Their Primaries

Herschel Walker won his primary race for the Senate and Brian Kemp defeated David Perdue.
BREAKING: Herschel Walker is projected to win the GOP primary for Senate in Georgia. Walker will face Raphael Warnock in the general election. pic.twitter.com/OVJINDo6b0
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 24, 2022
As expected, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeats David Perdue (R) in the #GAGOV GOP primary and Herschel Walker (R) wins the GOP nomination for #GASEN.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) May 24, 2022
BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker (R-GA) wins Georgia GOP Senate primary and will face Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the fall: @DecisionDeskHQ Projects pic.twitter.com/idjm9Dplr5
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 24, 2022
BREAKING: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will defeat David Perdue in the GOP Primary for governor. Kemp will face Stacey Abrams in the General Election. pic.twitter.com/W17Gxi8LBO
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 24, 2022
The key election for us is this one:
ELECTION ALERT: Georgia GOP Sec. of State
Raffensperger: 50.6%
Hice: 33%
Isle: 10%
Hudson: 6%
Est. 28% reporting.
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 25, 2022
ELECTION ALERT: Texas GOP Attorney General
Paxton: 65%
Bush: 35%
Est. 1% reporting.
— Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 25, 2022
Nope. Not possible for Walker and Kemp to win in the same election. FRAUD. Kemp is a part of the fraud.