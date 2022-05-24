High School Allows a “Sexy Drag Show” for the Kids

Ankeny High School in Iowa allowed the Gay-Straight Alliance group to hold a sexy drag show for their end-of-the-year party. The area, a suburb of Des Moines is not liberal. The entertainers talked about gender expression and identity.

Why is this part of high school education?

One entertainer said he sees it as an art form, according to The Iowa Standard.

“Eventually what I realized is that this art form that I kind of just throw myself into because I thought people looked pretty was something that when I felt like I couldn’t express myself at school or I felt like I had to look like this at school, I could go home or to The Garden, and I could be whoever I wanted to be — male, female.

“And from there is where I started to think, ‘Who am I?’ And I started to think, ‘What is gender?’ And I realized that no matter what pronouns you use, you are who you are.

A video was posted by Libs of TikTok:

.@Ankeny_Hawks brought in drag queens to perform for students during school. The drag queens also spoke to students about gender identity and expression. pic.twitter.com/6PFv4QcIgx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 24, 2022

