15-year-old black girl shot and killed by police









Police shot and killed a 15-year old black girl named Makiyah Bryant, in Columbus, Ohio. In one clip, the officer appears to say she was trying to stab him.

Black Lives Matter is already putting out some concocted stories.

The locals are angry and the crowd is beginning to grow.

The police dispatch reported:

Police received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. about an attempted stabbing on the 3100 block of Legion Lane. The caller reported a female was trying to stab them, then the caller hung up.

Officers responded to the scene and at 4:45 p.m. an officer-involved shooting was reported.

Columbus Fire medics were cleared to come into the scene at 4:46 p.m., police said. The wounded person was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., police said.

The 9/11 caller said the girl was trying to stab the caller:

A 911 caller reported that a female was trying to stab the caller, and then the caller hung up, the Columbus Dispatch reported. https://t.co/YJVuMSKoZc — Jeremy Gray (@jgray78) April 21, 2021

Watch the clips:

JUST IN – Fatal officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio. One person dead. Crowd is starting to show up.pic.twitter.com/qbKY06TRCa — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 20, 2021

Someone at the scene of the Columbus, Ohio police-involved shooting mentions the 15-year old girl was armed with a knife and was involved in a fight. pic.twitter.com/iAqBcbL9v0 — Starscream CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) April 20, 2021

UPDATE – Reports that a teenage girl has been shot dead by the police in Columbus, Ohio. No further details, yet. This is a developing story (unconfirmed footage)pic.twitter.com/0131RB0xUW — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 20, 2021

