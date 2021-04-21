15-year-old black girl shot and killed by police

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Police shot and killed a 15-year old black girl named Makiyah Bryant, in Columbus, Ohio. In one clip, the officer appears to say she was trying to stab him.

Black Lives Matter is already putting out some concocted stories.

The locals are angry and the crowd is beginning to grow.

The police dispatch reported:

Police received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. about an attempted stabbing on the 3100 block of Legion Lane. The caller reported a female was trying to stab them, then the caller hung up.

Officers responded to the scene and at 4:45 p.m. an officer-involved shooting was reported.

Columbus Fire medics were cleared to come into the scene at 4:46 p.m., police said. The wounded person was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., police said.

The 9/11 caller said the girl was trying to stab the caller:

Watch the clips:

