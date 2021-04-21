Biden exploits the ‘crisis’ and calls for the George Floyd policing act









JoeBama, the mentally challenged president, and his co-president Kamala Harris want to use the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin to further their far-left agenda.

The president and vice president both called on Congress to pass a bill named for Floyd. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would ban chokeholds and some no-knock warrants, as well as change what’s known as qualified immunity for law enforcement — something that would make pursuing claims of police misconduct easier. The bill passed the House last month.

Naming a bill for a violent felon who died with several illegal drugs in his system while he was resisting arrest is just what you would expect from Democrats.

Cutting out immunity will leave officers easily victimized by any criminal, mentally ill person, or nasty agitator.

The real danger here is Democrats want to centralize the police forces. They will ruin the police. That is really what all these fake stories about police hunting down black people are about. These people are on the hard-Left.

The truth is that African-Americans account for no more than 15% of the population but they account for 50% of the violent crime. The Left won’t deal with the problems that cause this because they cause it.

Related