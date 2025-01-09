150 EU Authoritarians Will Watch Musk-Weidel Livestream for Lawbreaking

The EU will be watching Elon Musk and AfD leader Alice Weidel today. The plan is to look for laws they might break in a live stream they call far-right. Anything that doesn’t suit them is demonized as far-right.

Politico writes:

When tech tycoon Elon Musk interviews German far-right leader Alice Weidel on X on Thursday night, Europe’s powerful tech regulators will be watching closely for possible violations of EU law.

In particular, they’ll be evaluating whether X gives an unfair campaign advantage to Weidel’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party over its rivals.

Musk’s online interview comes just weeks before Germany’s Feb. 23 general election, with the anti-immigration AfD currently polling second. Musk recently praised the group as the “last spark of hope” for Germany, drawing widespread accusations of election interference.

A team of up to 150 European Commission officials in Brussels and Seville will scrutinize every word they say.

The Authoritarian EU

The EU, a totalitarian government overseeing member states, passed a censorship law silencing all opposition. It’s called the Digital Services Act or DSA. It’s suffocatingly abusive of people’s right to speak. They use terms like misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation. Malinformation is factual information they decide is harmful.

The EU has become an oppressive, Marxist state bullying members. They plan to watch Elon Musk and AfD leader Alice Weidel to determine if they break EU laws which include outlandish fines and imprisonment. It’s their way of ruling and not allowing opposition.

Biden and Obama before him want to be like the authoritarian Europeans. It’s not something any American should want. The EU union was supposed to be for trade, but now they rule over members with an iron fist.

Europe literally tried to silence Donald Trump during the election. They are speaking with forked tongue. They are anything but democratic. They have decided they will decide what is right or wrong and what the punishment will be throughout the Western World. They are overwhelmed with their self-appointed powers.

Europe needs to be sanctioned.

BREAKING: Politico reports that 150 experts employed by the EU will be watching Musk’s X space with AfD leader Alice Weidel tonight to determine whether it breaks EU laws by “boosting the German far-right” They’ll be evaluating whether X gives an “unfair campaign advantage to… pic.twitter.com/eSObWVphm1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2025

