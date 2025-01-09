Gov. Newsom, “Blithering Idiot,” Doesn’t Want the Crisis Politicized

M Dowling
Gavin Newsom became emotional when asked about Donald Trump placing the blame on him for the catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged the state.

Trump said that the governor, who he referred to as ‘Gavin Newscum,’ was at fault for the disaster.

Everyone, including Newsom is blaming everyone else instead of taking some responsibility and being somewhat accountable.

He was proud to be with Joe Biden though.

Meanwhile, the hydrants didn’t have water, they weren’t prepared, the fire chief thinks her job is to keep white men out of firefighting, the water commissioner makes excuses, the mayor cut the fire department nearly $18 million, knowing it would affect their ability to fight fires (she was told), and no one takes ownership or is willing to explain how this can be avoided next time – except Donald Trump.

He said Donald Trump is politicizing it. What Trump also said, which Gavin didn’t mention, is that he is going to make Newsom stop directing water into the ocean instead of where people need it.

People on the left don’t like the right, I get that, but why would they put up with this incompetence? The mayor was AWOL in Africa and isn’t capable anyway.

She’s like Joe Biden. She reads from prepared remarks, prepared by someone else, and doesn’t seem to know what a URL is.

The locals will have to figure out why hydrants didn’t have water. Newsom will not take any ownership over that.

Actor James Woods calls him a “blithering idiot” and explains why.


