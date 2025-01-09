Gov. Newsom, “Blithering Idiot,” Doesn’t Want the Crisis Politicized

Gavin Newsom became emotional when asked about Donald Trump placing the blame on him for the catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged the state.

Trump said that the governor, who he referred to as ‘Gavin Newscum,’ was at fault for the disaster.

Everyone, including Newsom is blaming everyone else instead of taking some responsibility and being somewhat accountable.

He was proud to be with Joe Biden though.

WHAT??? Gavin Newsom is more pissed at Trump than the fact that his state is on fire. Californians, when will you guys wake up and banish this guy from politics forever?

Meanwhile, the hydrants didn’t have water, they weren’t prepared, the fire chief thinks her job is to keep white men out of firefighting, the water commissioner makes excuses, the mayor cut the fire department nearly $18 million, knowing it would affect their ability to fight fires (she was told), and no one takes ownership or is willing to explain how this can be avoided next time – except Donald Trump.

He said Donald Trump is politicizing it. What Trump also said, which Gavin didn’t mention, is that he is going to make Newsom stop directing water into the ocean instead of where people need it.

People on the left don’t like the right, I get that, but why would they put up with this incompetence? The mayor was AWOL in Africa and isn’t capable anyway.

She’s like Joe Biden. She reads from prepared remarks, prepared by someone else, and doesn’t seem to know what a URL is.

CAN'T MAKE THIS UP! Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is going all Joe Biden, not knowing what she's saying! They didn't write the web address in her script (that she's stumbling on) and told everyone where to get help from: "All of this can be found at URL" FIRE THIS DUMBASS NOW pic.twitter.com/HSkJQV7jjs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

The locals will have to figure out why hydrants didn’t have water. Newsom will not take any ownership over that.

When asked why there is no water to fight the fires, Gavin Newsom told Anderson Cooper, "Look, the local folks are going to have to figure that out." He literally just ended his political career with that answer. pic.twitter.com/fx6fXcMqZ3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 9, 2025

Actor James Woods calls him a “blithering idiot” and explains why.

James Woods correctly calls Gavin Newsom a “blithering idiot” and adds that Newsom’s failures managing fire prevention are “the kind of thing they have tribunals for.“ At least five people are now de*d because of Newsom. He needs to resign and be prosecuted for mansl*ughter. pic.twitter.com/RgYzLqzQIi — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2025

