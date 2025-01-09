This Is Why We Must Do Something About the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal has become extremely poorly managed since the turnover to Panama. Additionally, Panamanians turned over both ends of the canals to Chinese companies, who overcharge for US passage. This is after we built it, bought it, and helped Panama win freedom from Colombia. More importantly, China could easily shut down the canal, which 40% of all American container traffic goes through.

China could stop our shipping and destroy our economy. China would also take the Taiwan Strait, the Strait of Malacca, and the South China Sea. They have planned for this for years, but we have no plan.

Finally, Trump comes up with a plan, and the media whines about it, claiming he is whining. They are useless. Like the far left, they think America is evil and should give up all land. That’s why they hate the idea of The Gulf of America.

The Canal

There are no soldiers in the Canal, but Chinese operatives and military personnel are in civilian guard. Heck, we have a Chinese military in the US, thanks to the open borders.

China is buying up all the land around the Canal.

Ben Shapiro summarized some of the Canal problems on his show. It’s important information the media will not share.

“The Panama Canal is a choke point that Beijing seeks to control and undoubtedly close off in the moments before the next global war. For instance, CK Hutchison Holdings, through its stake in Panama ports, operates a port in Balboa at the Pacific end of the canal and in Cristobal at the Atlantic end of the canal. Hutchison therefore, is the biggest port operator in the zone. The Panama Maritime Authority renewed Hutchison’s 25-year concession to the two ports in June of 2021.

Now, Hutchison is supposedly a private company in Hong Kong. But as you’ll recall, the Chinese took over Hong Kong, which means that every company that is being operated from Hong Kong is under the thumb of the Chinese Communist Party.

The other terminals are operated under long-term leases by PSA Singapore (China’s company that acts independently for now), Seattle-based SSA Marine, and Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine.

The Warnings, So Far Ignored

“In times of war, those facilities would be controlled by the People’s Liberation Army, said General Laura Richardson, who is the head of the US Southern Command. In July 2022, said in Aspen, “I was just in Panama about a month ago, flying along the Panama Canal, looking at all the state-owned enterprises from the PRC on each side of the Panama Canal. It looked like civilian companies or state-owned enterprises that could be used for dual use and could be quickly changed over to a military capability.

“Evan Ellis, Professor of Latin American Studies at the US Army War College, said, “There are numerous ways a knowledgeable actor like the PRC, its companies, and agents could temporarily shut down the canal. The risk does not come so much from the physical control of ports on both sides of the canal. Still, the knowledge and access that comes from China’s significant commercial and other activities across Panama gives China bases from which to act.

“Also, China is embedded into the zones’ infrastructure, including telecom systems that were supplied by Wade Fred Huawei, which is the Chinese official telecom association that basically embeds all sorts of intelligence apparatus inside the internet, surveillance cameras. And other equipment is provided by Hick Vision, which, again, is a Chinese company.

“There’s another bridge over the canal, and China’s building that one as well.”

The Problems the Media Won’t Share

These are serious problems, and Donald Trump is willing to take them on when no one else will. Ricaurte Vásquez Morales of the Panama Canal Authority denied China’s role in the face of proof. He said the US taking over would cause “chaos.”

We gave the Canal to Panama, not China, as Donald Trump said. And they have abused it.

The left-wing media is freaking out and going to the usual standby: Trump is whining. This is bad. And they do it without revealing why it is a national security threat. All they know is they don’t want our Gulf, The Gulf of Mexico, called The Gulf of America because it’s America they hate.

What’s their plan then? What will they do about the China threat? Come on, let’s hear it.

