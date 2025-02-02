$155K Raise for NY Education Department Commissioner

The Board of Regents in New York approved a $155,000 pay raise for Betty Rosa, the state education department commissioner and Board of Regents chair. She has been setting the DEI policies throughout the state.

She now makes $489,000 a year. Republicans protested, but this is a one-party state, and they have no say.

Rosa is also cashing in on a nearly $120,000 pension for her time as a Bronx principal and superintendent, which means she’s pocketing $600,000 in taxpayer cash while double dipping.

As New Yorkers struggle to pay their bills, money is being wasted on people like her.

Sadly, the Nation’s Report Card released Wednesday shows that two-thirds of New York City fourth graders are not proficient in math, and even fewer are proficient in reading.

