16 Dem States, Radical Greenies Sue USPS for Buying Gas Delivery Trucks

Democrats indirectly attack our energy sector by suing the post office for buying gas-powered trucks.

A coalition of 16 Democratic state attorneys general and several environmental groups sued the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on Thursday. They alleged that the agency cut corners to justify its purchase of gas vehicles.

There are two lawsuits alleging that their environmental analyses fell short. The USPS new vehicle plan also fell short, according to the lawsuits.

Far-left Earthjustice led one lawsuit. They were joined by fellow green groups CleanAirNow KC, the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity.

This is taxpayer money being used to sue an agency that will use taxpayer money to fight it.

“The Postal Service conducted a robust and thorough review and fully complied with all of our obligations under [National Environmental Policy Act],” USPS spokesperson Kim Frum told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an email.

“The Postal Service is fully committed to the inclusion of electric vehicles as a significant part of our delivery fleet even though the investment will cost more than an internal combustion engine vehicle,” she added.

In February, the Biden administration sent a series of scathing letters to the USPS, arguing that the vehicle replacement program was a lost opportunity and that the agency could be faced with congressional or federal court intervention if the plan wasn’t reconsidered. But the USPS doubled down on the plan shortly after the letters, saying it was working to electrify its fleet “as quickly as resources and infrastructure will allow.”

Related