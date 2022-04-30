Mayorkas Can’t Name One White Supremacist Terror Case

Democrats have claimed repeatedly that the greatest threat we face as Americans is white supremacist terrorism. White supremacist terrorists are allegedly behind every tree and under very rock. Yet, with this allegedly imminent and massive danger, Secretary Mayorkas couldn’t name a single case that he referred from to the DoJ for white supremacy or domestic terrorism.

Rep. Steube tried to get him to name even one case but no amount of grilling worked.

Congressman, I will provide you with that information subsequent to this hearing,” Mayorkas replied to Steube. “I do not have that statistic. I will provide the data to you.”

Isn’t it odd that this is such a terrible problem and not one comes to mind?

Rep. Steube cited the latest statistics. Nearly half of all criminals prosecuted in federal court were aliens and 38,000 were illegal aliens.

Despite claiming domestic terrorism is the #1 threat to the homeland, @SecMayorkas can’t name a single case that he referred from DHS to DOJ for white supremacy or domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/9ZtYp1A3eo — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) April 28, 2022

