16 state’s AGs join fight against radical NY DA trying to destroy the NRA

New York’s radical Attorney General Letitia James is attempting to damage the Second Amendment by destroying a key lobbying group, but 16 Attorneys General are pushing back.

James probably owes her election success to groups funded by George Soros who poured money into her campaign. She follows his agenda.

Currently, she is trying to dismantle the National Rifle Association (NRA).

James filed suit against the NRA on August 6, 2020, asking the courts to dissolve the Second Amendment advocacy group. James based her request on absurd allegations of financial irregularities and self-dealing among the group’s executives.

“We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission. The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership,” James stated in the suit.

“Our lawsuit charges the NRA as a whole and four senior leaders, including Wayne LaPierre, with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws,” James continued. “These actions contributed to the loss of more than $64 million in just three years for the NRA.”

In response, 16 State Attorney Generals from across the nation have come together to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, opposing James’s suit.

They are backing an NRA counter-lawsuit against James alleging that the radical New York Attorney General is seeking to violate the advocacy group’s constitutional rights under the First Amendment, the WSJ reports.

“The New York AG cannot be allowed to wield the power of her office to discriminate against the NRA simply because she doesn’t like its members’ political views, advocacy, and defense of a fundamental constitutional right,” the filing said.

Her lawsuit is a political stunt!

The Attorneys Generals of Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia all joined Rutledge’s amicus brief against James.

James responded to the brief, saying: “The NRA has been a breeding ground of fraud, abuse, and brazen illegality. Simply put, the rot runs deep, which is why our lawsuit to dissolve the organization will continue undeterred.”

There is rot, but it’s in her office.