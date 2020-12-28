AZ radio host says he has proof fake ballots were flown into the state

Stew Peter who is a host of The Patriotically Correct Radio Show alleged in the last 24 hours that he has real proof of voter fraud in AZ and that a huge quantity of illegal ballots were unloaded from a plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

He has sworn affidavits from a man claiming to be a DOD official.

I’m on the phone getting a detailed account of events from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport from the night of Nov 7. Cannot believe my ears. I have documents, videos, photos and audio recordings that will prove illegal, fraudulent ballots were on planes. @realryanhartwig — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 26, 2020

Just got second audio tape. Wow! Working on redactions, but the tape is real, and a man claiming to have a role in providing security for an airplane clearly admits it was filled with ballots. — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 26, 2020

It keeps getting deeper. The person on these tapes is politically connected, recently sat with governor, and was BEHIND THE LINES at vote tabulation center! — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) December 26, 2020