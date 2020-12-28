AZ radio host says he has proof fake ballots were flown into the state

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Stew Peter who is a host of The Patriotically Correct Radio Show alleged in the last 24 hours that he has real proof of voter fraud in AZ and that a huge quantity of illegal ballots were unloaded from a plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

He has sworn affidavits from a man claiming to be a DOD official.

