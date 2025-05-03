1600 Academics Reject UK’s Ruling That Females Are Defined by Their Biology

The UK’s highest court recently determined that a woman is a biological female. However, it’s not sitting well with the academics. They came out with a statement and a call for signatories.

The statement, titled “Statement of Support for Trans and Non-Binary People’s Inclusion and Rights,” called the ruling “harmful,” “transphobic,” and a “victory for the patriarchy.” It calls for inclusive policies in single-sex spaces, rejecting the idea that trans inclusion undermines women’s rights.

They declared that trans women are women. So far, 1600 alleged academics have signed it. You don’t get crazier than that.

However, are they really academics?

According to Grok, the statement was organized by the Trans Rights Are Human Rights campaign and hosted here. It includes signatories from various UK universities, such as the University of Oxford, University College London, and the University of Edinburgh.

For example, the statement highlights signatories like:

Professor Sara Ahmed, independent feminist scholar

Professor Phillip Ayoub, University College London

Professor Kalwant Bhopal, University of Birmingham

Professor Sarah Franklin, University of Cambridge

Dr. Finn Mackay, University of the West of England

Professor Nat Raha, University of Edinburgh

These are noted as prominent figures, but the complete list of 1,600 names is not explicitly published in the sources available, likely to protect privacy or due to the logistical challenges of listing such a large number.

It’s hard to believe these people have the UK’s best interests at heart.

A statement defying the Supreme Court judgment has been signed by 1600 academics. They call it “harmful”, “transphobic” and a “victory for the patriarchy”. They state that women should not be defined by biology and that “trans women are women”.@Keir_Starmer – Do something. pic.twitter.com/rkc5OPGJnB — James Esses (@JamesEsses) May 2, 2025

