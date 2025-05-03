Elon Musk: DoE Slush Fund Used to Rent Entire Sports Stadiums for Parties

Elon Musk talked to Jesse Watters about the shocking fraud DOGE uncovered.

For example, the Department of Education had a $4 billion slush fund. No one tracked it, so it reached the point where they rented out sports stadiums for parties.

So, DOGE requires receipts from the DoE employees when they spend money from the fund. The employees could have uploaded anything as a receipt. Instead, they stopped drawing from the fund.

“That was the only change made—you must upload your receipt—and upon doing so, nobody drew down money anymore,” he told Watters.

He described the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) as the “least peaceful” agency DOGE has worked with.

“We went into the agency and found they had loaded guns inside of their headquarters. Institute for Peace,” one staffer stated. Musk added, “Any organizational name is going to kind of be the opposite of the title.”

The “peace” agency “even had a $130,000 contract with a former member of the Taliban,” a staffer told Watters.

The agency’s chief accountant illegally “deleted over a terabyte of accounting records from several years” that was eventually recovered.

The data showed all unspent money from the $55 million a year Congress granted USIP was in “a private bank account which has no congressional oversight. They used it for private events and the private jets.”

Watters asked, “When you catch them going Hillary-style on their computers, do you refer this to the Department of Justice?”

Some referrals were sent to the FBI and DoJ.

‘FRAUD AT SCALE’: Elon Musk exposes shocking waste that makes people ‘numb’

DOGE leader Elon Musk, alongside his team, joins ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ to discuss efforts to slash government waste.

Source: Fox News (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/hQJimj9prh — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 2, 2025

